Bryan's return from Davis Cup retirement helps keep US alive

Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right and Mate Pavic play their Davis Cup semifinal double match against Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison of the United States, in Zadar, Croatia, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Associated Press

Mike Bryan, left, and Ryan Harrison of the US congratulate each others as they play the Davis Cup semifinal double match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, in Zadar, Croatia, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Associated Press

Mike Bryan, left, of the US returns a shot to Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic during the Davis Cup semifinal double match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Associated Press

ZADAR, Croatia -- Doubles specialist Mike Bryan's decision to come out of Davis Cup retirement gave the United States a much-needed lift.

Bryan teamed with Ryan Harrison for the first time and helped the Americans outlast Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) over nearly five hours to cut Croatia's lead to 2-1 in their semifinal on Saturday.

In Sunday's reverse singles, sixth-ranked Marin Cilic faces Steve Johnson, and Borna Coric meets Davis Cup rookie Frances Tiafoe.

The winner on the outdoor clay court along the Dalmatian Coast will meet defending champion France in the Nov. 23-25 final. France beat Spain 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Mike Bryan and twin Bob retired from Davis Cup after the U.S. lost to Croatia in the 2016 quarterfinals. But Mike decided to return while enjoying a stellar season with interim partner Jack Sock.

Bryan and Sock won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. However, Sock hurt his hip during the U.S. Open run and was replaced by Harrison on the U.S. team.

