Through the legs: Coric's 'tweener' draws bows at Davis Cup

Steve Johnson of the United States gestures as he plays against Borna Coric of Croatia during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Associated Press

Borna Coric of Croatia plays a return to Steve Johnson of the United States during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Associated Press

Steve Johnson of the United States pulls a face as he reacts to a line call as he plays against Borna Coric of Croatia during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Associated Press

Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after winning the second set as he plays against Steve Johnson of the United States during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Associated Press

ZADAR, Croatia -- Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner that drew bows from the crowd en route to giving Croatia a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup semifinals Friday.

Early in the third set of a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Steve Johnson, Coric ran down a lob from Johnson and replied with a shot known as a "tweener" that flew over the head of his 6-foot-2 (1.88-meter) opponent and landed just inside the baseline.

Moments earlier, the 18th-ranked Coric had landed a delicate forehand drop-shot winner to close out a close second-set tiebreak.

Sixth-ranked Marin Cilic will next face Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe in the second singles match of the best-of-five series.

The winner will meet either France or Spain in the final.

