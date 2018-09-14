Grant Enfinger wins NASCAR Truck race in Las Vegas

hello

LAS VEGAS -- Grant Enfinger won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after leader Brett Moffit ran out of fuel on the third overtime shootout attempt.

Enfinger advanced to the second round of the playoffs with his second career victory. The 2015 ARCA Racing Series champion also won in 2016 at Talladega Superspeedway, his home track in Alabama and the site of the next playoff race.

Johnny Sauter was second, 0.142 seconds behind on the 1.5-mile oval as playoff drivers took the first five spots. Justin Haley, the winner of the playoff opener in Canada to secure a spot in the next round, was third, followed by Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton.

Moffitt, also in the playoffs, ended up 11th. Fellow playoff drivers Stewart Friesen (18th) and Tomothy Peters (19th) were the first two cars a lap down. The playoff field will be cut from eight to six drivers after the Talladega race.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports