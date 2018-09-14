Chicago officer's lawyers to say if they want jury or judge

hello

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Defense attorneys are expected to announce if they want a jury or a judge to hear the murder trial of Van Dyke. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan told Van Dyke's lawyers to return to court on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, to say if they want him or a jury to decide the case. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Defense attorneys are expected to announce if they want a jury or a judge to hear the murder trial of a Chicago police officer who fatally shot Laquan McDonald.

The last of the 12 jurors were selected Thursday along with five alternates. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan told Jason Van Dyke's lawyers to return to court on Friday to say if they want him or a jury to decide the case.

The officer's attorneys have said that they don't think Van Dyke can get a fair trial in Cook County because of media coverage of the 2014 shooting. Dashcam video shows the white officer shooting McDonald 16 times as the black teenager walks away from police with a knife in his hand.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday.