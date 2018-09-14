White Chicago police officer will have jury decide whether he's guilty of murder in shooting of black teen
Updated 9/14/2018 9:29 AM
hello
CHICAGO -- White Chicago police officer will have jury decide whether he's guilty of murder in shooting of black teen.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.