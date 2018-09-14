 
Official lauds man who helped cops in Chicago-area shootout

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/14/2018 10:55 AM
CHICAGO -- An official is hailing a licensed gun owner who joined suburban Chicago police in a shootout with a suspect in the shooting of an officer.

Police say Cicero police Officer Luis Duarte underwent surgery after the encounter Thursday near Interstate 55 at Cicero Avenue. The 31-year-old officer was shot four times. No official information is available on his condition Friday.

Cicero police Superintendent Jerry Chlada says a driver fired on two officers as he fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop. Chlada says another driver left his car and joined an officer in shooting at the gunman.

Cicero Town President Larry Dominick says the civilian risked his life to help the officers.

The gunman was shot and is hospitalized in serious condition. It is unclear who wounded the gunman.

