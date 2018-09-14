Southern Illinois man convicted of fatally shooting parents

hello

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man has been convicted of fatally shooting his parents more than a year ago.

A Jackson County judge found 41-year-old Keith Ritcheson of Murphysboro guilty of first-degree murder charges Thursday following a bench trial.

Prosecutors alleged he killed Burl and Brenda Ritcheson in August 2017 at their home, where he had been living for four years after a divorce. Prosecutors maintained Ritcheson grew tired of his parents arguing about his presence in their home and his drinking.

Police say Ritcheson first told officers someone entered through the garage to kill his parents, but later claimed he killed his father after the older man had shot his wife.

Defense lawyer Peggy Degen argued Ritcheson's account changed because detectives kept pushing him.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.