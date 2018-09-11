Chicago garbage collectors find body in South Side trash bin
Updated 9/11/2018 4:49 PM
CHICAGO -- Authorities say they have yet to determine the cause of death of a woman, whose body was found in a South Side Chicago garbage bin.
City trash collectors discovered the woman's body Monday, as they emptied the bin into a truck in an alley in the Brainerd neighborhood. It was unclear how long the woman's body had been in the bin, but a Chicago police spokeswoman said it had no obvious signs of trauma.
Investigators describe the remains as those of an African-American female of an unknown age.
An autopsy performed Tuesday was pending the results of the tests, which would determine whether drugs or other chemicals played a role in the woman's death. Authorities say it may be a month before test results are available.
