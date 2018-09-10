 
Illinois

Quincy Housing Authority receives $1M for lead cleanup

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/10/2018 7:00 AM
hello

QUINCY, Ill. -- A western Illinois housing authority is receiving $1 million to remove lead-based paint from the city's public housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing Development says the Quincy Housing Authority is among 20 agencies nationwide that have been awarded a combined $18 million.

The money is from HUD's Lead-Based Paint Capital Fund Program, which helps clean up public housing developments that were tested for lead more than 20 years ago. It also helps agencies handle a backlog of other capital needs.

Lead-based paint has been banned for residential use since 1978 because exposure to dust or chips may cause serious health problems, particularly in children. Most of the Quincy Housing Authority's properties were built before that date.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 