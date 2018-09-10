Opening Ceremony puts on a festive drag show at Fashion Week

hello

The Berlin-based drag performer known as Hungry poses backstage at Le Poisson Rouge cabaret in New York after performing, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in the âThe Gift of Showz,â a drag show presented by the Opening Ceremony label at New York Fashion Week. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Opening Ceremony, the label that constantly finds new and unusual ways to present its clothes during Fashion Week, upped the ante with a festive drag show. Sunday's show featured a surprise musical performance by Christina Aguilera and a front-row appearance by Nicki Minaj.

The event, called "The Gift of Showz," was created by Sasha Velour, the drag performer who last year won Season 9 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and starred Velour and a number of other prominent drag performers.

The performers wore items from Opening Ceremony's latest collection as they took the stage to model or to lip sync, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd that included, in the front row, rapper Minaj, attending her first show since Friday's dustup with fellow rapper Cardi B at a Fashion Week party.