Study: Middle Eastern actors ignored, stereotyped by TV
Updated 9/10/2018 12:58 PM
hello
LOS ANGELES -- A new study says actors and characters of Middle Eastern and North African descent are either ignored by TV or stereotyped.
According to findings released Monday, the few such actors who get work are largely confined to playing tyrants and terrorists.
The study found that 1 percent of regularly seen TV-series actors have roots in countries including Egypt, Turkey and Israel.
But estimates show about 3 percent of the U.S. population, 10 million people, are from the region, said the study's lead author, Nancy Wang Yuen of Biola University in La Mirada, California.
Funded in part by several California universities, researchers examined 242 scripted broadcast, cable and streaming prime-time series during the 2015-16 season.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.