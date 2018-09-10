Study: Middle Eastern actors ignored, stereotyped by TV

hello

This combination photo shows, from left, Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek, who stars on âMr. Robot,â Turkish-American actor Ennis Esmer, who stars in "Red Oaks," and Iranian-American actress Necar Zadegan, who stars in âGirlfriendâs Guide to Divorce." A new study says actors of Middle Eastern and North African descent are either ignored on TV or stereotyped. Malek, Esmer and Zadegan were described as âexemplaryâ in the report. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- A new study says actors and characters of Middle Eastern and North African descent are either ignored by TV or stereotyped.

According to findings released Monday, the few such actors who get work are largely confined to playing tyrants and terrorists.

The study found that 1 percent of regularly seen TV-series actors have roots in countries including Egypt, Turkey and Israel.

But estimates show about 3 percent of the U.S. population, 10 million people, are from the region, said the study's lead author, Nancy Wang Yuen of Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Funded in part by several California universities, researchers examined 242 scripted broadcast, cable and streaming prime-time series during the 2015-16 season.