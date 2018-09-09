Ebobisse and Valeri score in 2-0 Timbers win over Rapids

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Jeremy Ebobisse scored in just his second game of the season and Diego Valeri added a goal to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

The Timbers went into the game hanging on to the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and needing the win with just seven games left. The Rapids were in second-to-last place in the West, just above San Jose.

Portland (12-7-8) has gone unbeaten in three straight games after a four-match losing streak that threatened their playoff hopes.

It was the third straight loss for the Rapids (6-15-6).

Both teams were missing players because of the international break. The Rapids were without Kellyn Acosta, who is with the U.S. men's national team for a pair of friendlies. Brazil defeated the United States 2-0 Friday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The U.S. team plays Mexico on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Colorado was also missing Niki Jackson and Bismark Boateng, who were sent off in Colorado's 6-0 loss to Real Salt Lake two weeks ago.

Portland had three players on international duty: Andres Flores (El Salvador), David Guzman (Costa Rica) and Alvas Powell (Jamaica).

The Timbers played Steve Clark in goal while Jeff Attinella recovers from a thigh injury.

Ebobisse first appeared to score on a cross from Deigo Valeri in the 12th minute, but it was called offside. Valeri's header in the 30th minute was also ruled offside.

Ebobisse, who is in his second year in the league out of Duke, scored before the half was over off a cross from Sebastian Blanco in the 45th minute.

The Timbers got lucky in the 61st minute when a Colorado penalty kick was waived off after a video review. Clark tipped Giles Barnes' shot from a distance over the net in the 63rd minute.

Valeri, the reigning league MVP, scored his 10th goal of the season in the 65th minute. With the goal and 10 assist this season, Valeri is just the third MLS player to have four career seasons with double-digit goals and assists, joining Preki and Jaime Moreno.

Portland was coming off a draw on the road with the New England Revolution.