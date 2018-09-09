Rodgers returns from injury, Packers beat Bears 24-23

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb is hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison catches a touchdown pass in front of Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hurt after being sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy looks at Aaron Rodgers as he walks off the field after injuring his leg during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers' knee hurt. His arm was just fine.

The hobbling two-time NFL MVP threw three touchdown passes in the second half after returning from a knee injury, and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Rodgers, who was carted off in the first half, connected with receiver Randall Cobb for a catch-and-run through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown and the go-ahead score with 2:13 left in the game.

"Aaron Rodgers was remarkable. I just can't tell you how proud I am with him," coach Mike McCarthy said.

Nick Perry sacked the Bears' Mitchell Trubisky on fourth-and-10 with 58 seconds to complete the comeback.

A Chicago defense featuring newly acquired star linebacker Khalil Mack dominated until the third quarter. Mack had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown against backup quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.

A gimpy Rodgers returned in the second half and finally figured out the Bears. He also found Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison for touchdown passes.

"Felt something in it. I had a hard time putting weight on it. (The doctor) and I had a conversation," Rodgers said of his knee. "We did the tests. I told him I was going back."

Add this game to Rodgers' already lengthy career highlight reel. He finished 20 of 30 for 286 yards.

It was Rodgers' first regular-season home game since Sept. 28 against the Bears. He was limited to seven games in 2017 because of a collarbone injury.

Mack nearly stole the show. He also stripped the ball for a turnover in the red zone off Kizer in the second quarter. Mack made an immediate impact in his first game since the Bears acquired the premier pass rusher in a blockbuster deal with the Oakland Raiders.

The Bears led 20-0 at one point and their defense dominated until the second half.

Then Rodgers returned, and the Packers' defense held the Bears in check.

Green Bay scored 17 unanswered points at one point.

"You know we talked about finishing and we didn't do that," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Rodgers said he plans on playing next week against Minnesota.

