Spain fans chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' during England match

LONDON -- Spain fans have chanted "Gibraltar is Spanish" during a match against England at Wembley Stadium, risking a sanction from soccer authorities.

Spain has been trying to get back Gibraltar from Britain for 300 years after ceding it in 1713. The territory sits on the southern tip of Spain along the Strait of Gibraltar, which links the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

There were hundreds of Spain fans sitting in a small away section for Saturday's UEFA Nations League match. Many of them chanted "Gibraltar Espanol," or "Gibraltar is Spanish," from the 75th minute.

UEFA could fine the Spanish soccer federation if it deems the chant politically provocative.

Spain and Gibraltar are kept apart in qualifying groups in European soccer tournaments.