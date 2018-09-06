Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 9/6/2018 9:36 AM
hello
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery was declined 17.20 cents at $4.9020 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .60 cent at $3.54 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 2.20 cents at $2.4620 a bushel while Sep. soybeans was unchanged at 8.2860 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .16 cent at $1.0912 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .60 cent at $1.5210 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up 2.97 cents at .5355 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.