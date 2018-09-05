Potential jurors to be in court in Chicago officer's case

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Prospective jurors in the murder trial of the white Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald are to be given questionnaires as the first phase of jury selection starts Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends a hearing for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, in Chicago. Prospective jurors in the murder trial of the white Chicago police officer who killed the black teenager McDonald are to be given questionnaires as the first phase of jury selection starts Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Prospective jurors in the murder trial of the white Chicago police officer who killed black teenager Laquan McDonald are to be given questionnaires as the first phase of jury selection starts Wednesday.

The judge has sealed the questionnaires, but potential jury members will most likely be asked how closely they have followed media coverage of the 2014 shooting and whether they have seen the dashcam video that shows Officer Jason Van Dyke shoot the 17-year-old McDonald 16 times.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys contend that he feared for his life when he shot the teen, who had a knife.

The video of the shooting sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.