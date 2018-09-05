Mexican rock band Mana is Latin Grammys' Person of the Year
Updated 9/5/2018 8:50 AM
NEW YORK -- Mexican rock band Mana will be honored as Person of the Year 2018 by the Latin Recording Academy on the eve of the Latin Grammys.
The winner of six Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards will be recognized for its achievements and contributions to the Latin community and its support of the preservation and protection of the environment and human rights.
Mana will be honored Nov. 14 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, where a variety of Latin stars will be performing some of the hits from Mana's repertoire.
