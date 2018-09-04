Scotland qualifies for Women's World Cup for first time
Updated 9/4/2018 2:33 PM
hello
Scotland qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Albania on Tuesday.
Jane Ross scored the second goal that sealed top spot for Scotland in European qualifying Group 2 above Switzerland.
Germany, Norway and Sweden also qualified on Tuesday for the finals next year.
Fifteen of the 24 slots have been filled for the June 7-July 7 tournament in France.
France was also the host when Scotland's men last qualified for a major tournament, going out in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.