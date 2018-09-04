Several injured when SUV careens off Chicago overpass
Updated 9/4/2018 10:03 AM
CHICAGO -- Police say at least six people were injured when an SUV with a suspected intoxicated driver careened off an overpass on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive and landed in a construction zone below.
The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Lincoln Park, with the SUV landing on its driver's side atop road construction materials and equipment.
Authorities said the driver and passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver was taken into custody for suspected driving under the influence.
