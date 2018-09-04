Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won't seek 3rd term
Updated 9/4/2018 11:09 AM
hello
CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he won't seek a third term in 2019.
Emanuel said Tuesday that being mayor "has been the job of a lifetime but it's not a job for a lifetime." The Chicago Tribune says he had already raised more than $10 million for another run for a four-year term.
Emanuel was a Democratic congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama before becoming mayor in 2011. He followed Richard M. Daley, who was mayor for more than 20 years.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.