Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won't seek 3rd term

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/4/2018 11:09 AM
CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he won't seek a third term in 2019.

Emanuel said Tuesday that being mayor "has been the job of a lifetime but it's not a job for a lifetime." The Chicago Tribune says he had already raised more than $10 million for another run for a four-year term.

Emanuel was a Democratic congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama before becoming mayor in 2011. He followed Richard M. Daley, who was mayor for more than 20 years.

