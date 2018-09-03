Baseball on pace for lowest batting average since 1972

NEW YORK -- The batting average for the major leagues is on track for its lowest finish in nearly a half-century.

This comes even with hits topping strikeouts the last two months.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there were 7,134 hits and 6,818 strikeouts in August. That left the season totals at 34,350 hits and 34,103 strikeouts, the first time this season hits led at the end of a full month. Strikeouts topped hits in April and June while hits also exceeded strikeouts in May and July.

The season's batting average rose one point during August to .249. Unless it goes up to at least .251 it would be the lowest since .244 in 1972.

Last month, there were 989 home runs in 414 games, an average of 2.39 that raised the season average to 2.31.

