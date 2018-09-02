Yordy Reyna leads Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Alphonso Davies and Nicolas Mezquida scored to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.
Davies opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, scooping a pass from Yordy Reyna in the Quakes' box and tapping it into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the 17-year-old's sixth goal of the year for Vancouver (11-9-7).
In the 78th minute, Reyna sailed a pass to Mezquida, who took a moment to settle the ball, then punted a rocket into the upper left-hand corner of the net. Vako Qazaishvili scored for San Jose (4-15-8) in stoppage time.
