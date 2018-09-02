Wayne Rooney breaks tie, DC beats Atlanta 3-1

WASHINGTON -- Wayne Rooney broke a tie on a penalty kick in the 52nd and set up Luciano Acosta's two goals in D.C. United's 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

Acosta opened the scoring in the 29th and added his second in the 77th.

Bill Hamid made six saves for D.C. (8-12-6)

Jeff Larentowicz scored for Atlanta (16-5-6) in the 39th.

Atlanta star Josef Martinez failed to add to his MLS season record of 28 goals.