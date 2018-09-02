Wayne Rooney breaks tie, DC beats Atlanta 3-1
Updated 9/2/2018 9:05 PM
hello
WASHINGTON -- Wayne Rooney broke a tie on a penalty kick in the 52nd and set up Luciano Acosta's two goals in D.C. United's 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.
Acosta opened the scoring in the 29th and added his second in the 77th.
Bill Hamid made six saves for D.C. (8-12-6)
Jeff Larentowicz scored for Atlanta (16-5-6) in the 39th.
Atlanta star Josef Martinez failed to add to his MLS season record of 28 goals.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.