Moncada, Davidson lead White Sox over Red Sox 6-1

CHICAGO -- Yoan Moncada and Matt Davidson homered, prized prospect Michael Kopech combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Chicago White Sox waited out a long rain delay to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Friday.

Major league-leading Boston had won three in a row, including a 9-4 victory in the opener of the four-game set. Its advantage in the AL Central was trimmed to 7 1/2 games over the New York Yankees, who rallied for a 7-5 win over Detroit.

Moncada made it 3-0 with a two-run drive against Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) in the first inning. Davidson added a three-run shot off Tyler Thornburg in the seventh as the White Sox won for the sixth time in eight games.

In his first outing against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014, the hard-throwing Kopech gave up one hit in three innings. He also hit two batters before a downpour with Chicago batting in the third cut his third major league start short.

The game was delayed for 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Dylan Covey (5-12) then tossed three-hit ball over three-plus innings. Juan Minaya gave up a run in two innings and Ian Hamilton worked the ninth.

Boston's Andrew Benintendi homered in the eighth. Xander Bogaerts picked up his first career ejection when he got called out on strikes two batters later.

Eovaldi gave up three runs and three hits in losing his third straight start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP David Price (bruised left wrist) "most likely" won't make his scheduled start next week at Atlanta. He still is sore and hasn't thrown since he was struck on his pitching wrist by a line drive against Miami on Wednesday. ... LHP Chris Sale (mild inflammation in pitching shoulder) threw long toss and on flat ground after playing catch the previous four days. Though the Red Sox haven't set a return date, Cora thinks Sale will make a few starts before the playoffs. ... The Red Sox plan to activate C Christian Vazquez (broken finger) prior to Saturday's game. He has not played since July 7.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-3, 3.44 ERA) makes his first start since July 14, after being sidelined by a sprained right ankle.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.70 ERA) is 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA over his past nine starts.

