Qualifying for Cup, Xfinity race highlight Darlington

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/1/2018 11:33 AM
  • Denny Hamlin Denny drives into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing practice session at Darlington Raceway, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darlington, S.C.

  • Martin Truex Jr. walks through the garage area before a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing practice session at Darlington Raceway, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darlington, S.C.

  • Kyle Busch stands near his car in the garage before a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing practice session at Darlington Raceway, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darlington, S.C.

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Qualifying and the Xfinity Series race take center stage at Darlington Raceway.

Things will start Saturday with qualifying for the Xfinity event followed by qualifying for Sunday night's Southern 500. The day concludes with the Xfinity race, which has been won by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars in 13 of the past 15 years.

Denny Hamlin is the race's defending champion. He has won the event five times.

This is Darlington's annual throwback weekend, NASCAR's form of baseball's Old Timer's Day. Ryan Truex is running a paint scheme in the Xfinity race to honor his older brother, Martin, the defending Cup champion. The younger Truex's car looks like his brother's machine that clinched the Xfinity title in 2004 with a win at Darlington.

