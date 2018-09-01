Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire

hello

CHICAGO -- Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle for the funeral of five siblings and a cousin who died in a Chicago apartment fire.

The funeral for 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz and their cousin, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez, was held Saturday at Our Lady of Tepeyac Catholic Church. Arrangements are pending for four other children who were killed.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that family members wore white T-shirts with the airbrushed names of the six children.

The fire early last Sunday was the city's deadliest blaze in more than a decade. It started in the rear of the building during a sleepover. The cause is under investigation.

City officials issued more than 40 code violations Friday against the building's owner.