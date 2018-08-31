The Latest: Kyrgios chair umpire will still work at US Open

Sloane Stephens returns to Anhelina Kalinina, of the Ukraine, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, follows through on a forehand to Vasek Pospisil, of Canada, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, talks to himself during a match 180against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a second-round match will continue to officiate during the U.S. Open.

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier tells The Associated Press that a "comprehensive review conducted by a number of tournament officials" determined that chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani's mid-match chat with Kyrgios went "beyond our protocol."

But Widmaier said that Lahyani would not be sanctioned, on account of his "exemplary track record as an international tennis official."

___

10 a.m.

Defending U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens are on the schedule for the third round at Flushing Meadows.

The No. 3-seeded Stephens begins the day session in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday by facing former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion and two-time finalist in New York.

That will be followed by the top-ranked Nadal's match against No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

The highlight of the night session in the main arena is the 30th tour-level matchup between Serena and Venus Williams. This is the earliest the sisters have played each other at a Grand Slam tournament since Venus beat Serena in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open, their first matchup as pros.

___

