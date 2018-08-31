Aaron Donald ends holdout with record deal from LA Rams

LOS ANGELES -- All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has agreed to a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The Rams on Friday announced a new six-year deal through 2024 for Donald, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Donald is already under contract this season for $6.89 million.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported the new deal is worth $135 million over six years, with a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million guaranteed.

Donald was chosen for the Pro Bowl after each of his four NFL seasons. The 27-year-old Pitt product is the centerpiece of the Rams' defense and one of the NFL's most dominant linemen.

