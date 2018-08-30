US Open glance: A man named Tennys takes on Djokovic in Ashe

hello

A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

The American with the right name for his sport, Tennys Sandgren, will take a shot at 13-time major champion Novak Djokovic at the second consecutive Grand Slam tournament. Sandgren just hopes it'll go better than when the pair met in the opening round at Wimbledon: Djokovic won that one 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. This time, they'll be playing in the second round at Flushing Meadows, in Arthur Ashe Stadium, under the lights. "That kind of adds excitement. It adds to the flavor of the match," Sandgren said. "That's like a 'bucket list' thing - to be able to play on Ashe at night." Also on the schedule is Roger Federer, who will have a rare daytime appearance in Ashe, facing Benoit Paire. Get past that, and Federer could have a third-encounter with the talented and enigmatic Nick Kyrgios, who also meets a Frenchman on Day 4, Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Other major champs in action include Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova. And one for the younger set: 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. takes on 19-year-old Alex de Minaur of Australia.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 91 degrees (33 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. Windy. High of 97 degrees (36 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's second round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4); No. 9 Dominic Thiem beat Steve Johnson 6-7 (5), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; No. 11 John Isner beat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (7), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Daniil Medvedev beat No. 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Nikoloz Basilashvili beat No. 18 Jack Sock 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3); No. 28 Denis Shapovalov beat Andreas Seppi 6-4, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4; No. 25 Milos Raonic beat Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; Stan Wawrinka beat Ugo Humbert 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; No. 31 Fernando Verdasco beat Andy Murray 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's second round: No. 3 Sloane Stephens beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Ekaterina Makarova beat No. 9 Julia Goerges 7-6 (10), 6-3; No. 16 Venus Williams beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5; No. 17 Serena Williams beat Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2; Victoria Azarenka beat No. 25 Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2; Sofia Kenin beat No. 32 Maria Sakkari 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

1-13 - Verdasco's career record against Murray entering their match Tuesday; Verdasco's only other head-to-head win came at the 2009 Australian Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If I would say my true feelings, it would be bleeped out, because I think it was ridiculous." - Azarenka, a two-time U.S. Open runner-up, discussing a chair umpire's mistaken warning to a female player for changing her shirt on court during a match.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis