Liverpool-Chelsea the standout match in English League Cup
LONDON -- Liverpool will host Chelsea in the standout match in the third round of the English League Cup.
There were three other all-Premier League matches in the draw made on Thursday: Tottenham vs. Watford; Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester; and Everton vs. Southampton.
Manchester City, the defending champion, was drawn away to third-tier Oxford United, while Manchester United will play at home to second-tier Derby County, now managed by Frank Lampard.
___
Draw:
West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Burton Albion vs. Burnley
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Norwich
Oxford United vs. Manchester City
West Ham vs. Macclesfield
Millwall vs. Fulham
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn
Preston vs. Middlesbrough
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester
Tottenham vs. Watford
Blackpool vs. Queens Park Rangers
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Derby
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports