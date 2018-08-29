Red Bulls beat Dynamo 1-0 to take East lead

HARRISON, N.J. -- Brian White scored his first MLS goal in his first start and the New York Red Bulls beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Wednesday night to move atop the Eastern Conference.

New York (17-6-4) extended its undefeated streak to six games - with a fourth win during that stretch. The Red Bulls moved one point ahead of longtime Supporters' Shield leader Atlanta United with seven games remaining. Houston (7-12-7) is winless in its last nine matches - one away from tying a club record.

White, the No. 16 selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, scored in the 55th minute on an easy tap-in. Luis Robles recorded his 59th career shutout.

New York, which ended a stretch of five games in 15 days, has won eight of the past 11 games in the series.

UNION 2, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON -- C.J. Sapong had a goal and an assist, helping Philadelphia beat D.C. United for its fourth straight victory.

Philadelphia (12-11-3) matched the club's highest win total, set in 2013. D.C. United (7-11-6) has lost two games in a row after a three-game winning streak.

Sapong opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an easy finish of a rebound for his first goal since July 21st. He has eight goals in 10 games against D.C. United.

Fabrice-Jean Picault added a goal in the 61st.