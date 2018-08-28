Phillies lose on pinch-running pitcher's miscue

The Washington Nationals celebrate their 5-4 win after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Pinch-running pitcher Vince Velasquez was called out for leaving second base early while tagging up, resulting in a game-ending double play that gave the Washington Nationals a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

After Aaron Nola outpitched Max Scherzer for the second time in six days in a matchup of NL Cy Young Award contenders, the Phillies watched Washington rally for three runs in the ninth to take a 5-3 lead.

Ramos got Philadelphia within a run with a pinch-hit double in the ninth, and Velasquez pinch-ran for the catcher. Greg Holland relieved and retired Jorge Alfaro on a flyball to center, with Velasquez moving to third as the potential tying run.

But the Nationals appealed that Velasquez left too soon, and he was called out. A replay upheld the ruling.

Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Pat Neshek (1-1) in the Nationals ninth. The Nationals trailed 3-2 when Bryce Harper drew a leadoff walk from Tommy Hunter. Neshek surrendered Rendon's 17th homer, and Washington added another run on an error after Ryan Zimmerman hit his third double of the game.

RED SOX 8, MARLINS 7

BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez scored when Marlins shortstop JT Riddle threw away a potential double-play ball in the ninth inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox over Miami following a wild, back-and-forth final two innings.

Boston snapped a three-game skid and avoided its first four-game losing streak of the season - barely.

Miami scored five runs in the eighth inning to lead 6-4, allowed three runs to Boston in the bottom of the inning, then tied the game at 7 in the top of the ninth against closer Craig Kimbrel (4-1).

In the bottom of the inning, Martinez reached on a one-out single and went to second on Xander Bogaerts' hit. Eduardo Nunez followed with a grounder to Riddle, who stepped on second but sailed his throw well past first baseman J.T. Realmuto. Drew Steckenrider (4-3) was stuck with the loss.

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON -- Nick Martini hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Athletics defeated Houston, snapping the Astros' six-game winning streak.

The A's moved within 1 Â½ games of the AL West-leading Astros.

Ramon Laureano drew a one-out walk from Roberto Osuna (1-2), Jonathan Lucroy singled and Martini followed with his double.

Jeurys Familia (8-4) pitched a scoreless eighth. Blake Treinen worked a perfect ninth for his 33rd save.

Alex Bregman's two-out, two-run double in the Houston fifth off Edwin Jackson made it 3-all.

BRAVES 9, RAYS 5

ATLANTA -- Pinch-runner Adam Duvall scored the tiebreaking run on a delayed dash from third base in Atlanta's four-run eighth inning, and the Braves beat Tampa Bay to snap the Rays' eight-game winning streak.

Chaz Roe (1-3) walked Kurt Suzuki to open the eighth. Suzuki advanced to third on Ozzie Albies' third hit, a double to the right-field corner.

Duvall, running for Suzuki, initially remained at third base on Dansby Swanson's groundout to second. When first baseman Jake Bauers looked to possibly throw to second, where Albies was standing off the bag, Duvall took off in a desperate sprint for the plate.

Home plate umpire Chad Fairchild called Duvall safe on his slide under the tag of catcher Michael Perez, beating Bauers' throw to the plate. A video review lasting 1 minute, 45 seconds, confirmed the call.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers, who agreed to a contract extension earlier in the day, followed with a two-run homer that landed in the Rays' bullpen behind the left-field wall. Ender Inciarte, who drove in two runs on four hits, added another homer to center off Andrew Kittredge.

Brad Brach (2-3) recorded the final out in the eighth. The Rays loaded the bases off A.J. Minter with two outs in the ninth. Willy Adames' groundout ended the game, and first-place Atlanta moved 4Â½ games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East.

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 4

NEW YORK -- Pinch-hitter Neil Walker connected for a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Chicago White Sox.

Aaron Hicks hit a tying homer in the eighth and rookie Miguel Andujar also had a two-run shot to help the injury-depleted Yankees win for the ninth time in 11 games. With the second-best record in the majors, they began the night 6Â½ games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

Walker batted for Ronald Torreyes with one out and launched the first pitch he saw from Dylan Covey (4-12) way over the right-center wall for his ninth home run of the season. As he neared home plate, Walker tossed his helmet high in the air and was swarmed by teammates.

Dellin Betances (4-3) struck out two in a perfect ninth.

ORIOLES 12, BLUE JAYS 5

BALTIMORE -- Josh Rogers won his major league debut, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the Orioles rolled over the Blue Jays.

Rogers, acquired from the Yankees for closer Zach Britton in July, allowed three runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk over five innings. He was the first left-handed pitcher to start a game for Baltimore this season.

Craig Gentry went 3 for 5 with his first home run and three RBIs for the Orioles, who won consecutive games for the first time this month.

Trey Mancini added a double and a triple, while Adam Jones tied a career high with four hits.

Blue Jays rookie left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-1) blanked the Orioles over seven innings last Wednesday to win his first major league start. This time, Pannone struggled, allowing seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 8, TWINS 1

CLEVELAND -- Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 and withstood another scary Minnesota line drive, pitching the Indians past the Twins.

Francisco Lindor matched a career high with four hits while Jose Ramirez drove in three runs for the AL Central leaders.

Carrasco (16-7) allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings. He is tied for second in the majors in wins, one behind Luis Severino of the Yankees.

In the fifth, Carrasco was hit in the glove by Ehire Adrianza's liner. The force of the blow knocked Carrasco to the ground, but the right-hander immediately got to his feet. The ball rolled toward second baseman Jason Kipnis, who had no play at first.

Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer went to the mound, and Carrasco signaled he wasn't injured. The pitcher smiled as the trainer wiped dirt off his left hand and wrist with a towel.

Kyle Gibson (7-11) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jakob Junis held scuffling Detroit to six hits in his first career complete game, Adalberto Mondesi homered to spur a five-run frame and the Royals beat the Tigers.

The only runs Junis (7-12) allowed came in the third, when Jeimer Candelario managed a sacrifice fly, and the eighth, when JaCoby Jones went deep. Otherwise, the Royals' young right-hander was brisk and efficient, striking out seven without a walk to win for only the second time since May 18.

Junis had never thrown a complete game in the minors, either.

Matthew Boyd (8-12) took the loss.

REDS 9, BREWERS 7

CINCINNATI -- Jose Peraza started Junior Guerra's rough outing with a two-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds withstood Christian Yelich's first multihomer game.

Since trailing the Cubs by a game on Aug. 4, Milwaukee has gone 8-11 and slid to third in the NL Central.

The Reds ended a five-game losing streak by taking advantage of Guerra (6-9), who gave up six runs and faced only 13 batters in his shortest outing of the season. Peraza had two of his four hits off Guerra, who threw 45 pitches.

Peraza homered and Guerra let in another run with a wild pitch during a nine-batter first inning. Guerra left with the bases loaded and one out in the second. He hasn't won since July 8, going 0-4 in his last eight starts. Guerra has pitched four innings or less in half of those games.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-4) gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings, including Yelich's solo homer. Yelich added a three-run shot in the seventh off Jared Hughes. Yelich has 10 homers in August and a career-high 25 overall.

DODGERS 8, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Manny Machado drove in four runs, Brian Dozier hit his 20th homer of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rangers for their fourth win in a row.

Machado's four RBIs were the most in his 36 games for the Dodgers since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles last month. The shortstop put Los Angeles ahead to stay with a two-run single in the third, then added a sac fly in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth. He has nine RBIs the past three games.

Dozier, another midseason addition, had a solo shot for his fourth homer in 24 games since joining the Dodgers from Minnesota. He also had an RBI single.

Caleb Ferguson (5-2) went 1 1/3 innings as the first of four relievers with scoreless outings before struggling closer Kenley Jansen came on with an 8-2 lead and allowed three hits and two runs in the ninth.

Texas rookie Ariel Jurado (2-4) gave up three runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.