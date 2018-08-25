VAR takes center stage as Wolfsburg upsets 10-man Schalke

Wolfsburg's Daniel Ginczek celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Referee Patrick Ittrich, second from right, shows the red card to Schalkes Matija Nastasic, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Referee Patrick Ittrich, left, shows the red card to Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb, right, and Wolfsburg's Renato Steffen, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Schalke's coach Domenico Tedesco gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Dutch forward Wout Weghorst was shown a red card on his Wolfsburg debut on Saturday but stayed on the field in a 2-1 win over 10-man Schalke as video assistant referee decisions again took center stage in the Bundesliga.

Referee Patrick Ittrich had already sent off Schalke defender Matija Nastasic after an intervention from the VAR following a dangerous tackle on Weghorst in the 65th minute.

Minutes later, Ittrich received another instruction to send Weghorst off after he bundled into Guido Burgstaller and knocked him over in retribution for a shove from the Schalke forward.

The referee then consulted video replays and changed the red card to yellow.

It preceded a frenetic finale during which Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb equalized with a penalty before Daniel Ginczek claimed Wolfsburg's winner in injury time.

The home side, which just escaped relegation last season, had taken the lead in the first half thanks to American defender John Brooks' first goal for Wolfsburg since his switch from Hertha Berlin in 2017.

The VAR also caused disquiet on Friday, when defending champion Bayern Munich got the new season underway with a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim.