Tim Melia makes 8 saves, Sporting KC beat Minnesota 2-0

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) chips the ball over Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) to score as Impact defender Rudy Camacho (4) watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) and Minnesota United defenders Francisco Calvo (5) and Brent Kallman (14) go up for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Sporting KC won 2-0. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Yohan Croizet scored his second MLS goal and Johnny Russell had two assists to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had eight saves in his fourth consecutive shutout and career-best 11th of the season. Sporting (13-6-6) has won four games in a row and hasn't allowed a goal since a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 28.

Croizet replaced starter Felipe Gutierrez at halftime and then opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Russell tapped it to Croizet near the top of the area where he turned a ripped a right-footer inside the near post.

Diego Rubio took a feed from Russell, cut right to evade a defender and then rolled it into the net to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Minnesota (9-15-2) is winless in its last five games, including four losses.

TORONTO FC 3, IMPACT 1

TORONTO -- Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and defending MLS champion Toronto beat Montreal to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio helped Toronto (7-12-6) build a 3-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.

Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute for Montreal.

UNION 1, REVOLUTION 0

CHESTER, Pa. -- Cory Burke scored and Andre Blake had four saves to help Philadelphia beat New England.

Blake had his second consecutive shutout and his seventh this season. Philadelphia (11-11-3) has won three in a row. New England (7-10-8) is winless its last eight games.