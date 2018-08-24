Teen pleads guilty in Mattoon school cafeteria shooting

MATTOON, Ill. -- A teenager who shot another student at an Illinois school cafeteria has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm.

Attorney Ed Piraino says he expects the 15-year-old boy to remain in juvenile detention for four to five months. The News-Gazette reports that the teen was in a Coles County court Thursday and will be sentenced on Oct 11.

The shooting occurred nearly a year ago at Mattoon High School. Police say a teacher grabbed the boy's arm as he fired at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student.

Prosecutor Brian Bower says he can ask the judge to impose an adult sentence of decades in prison if the teen doesn't successfully complete juvenile detention.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com