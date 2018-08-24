 
Illinois

Teen pleads guilty in Mattoon school cafeteria shooting

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/24/2018 7:56 AM
hello

MATTOON, Ill. -- A teenager who shot another student at an Illinois school cafeteria has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm.

Attorney Ed Piraino says he expects the 15-year-old boy to remain in juvenile detention for four to five months. The News-Gazette reports that the teen was in a Coles County court Thursday and will be sentenced on Oct 11.

The shooting occurred nearly a year ago at Mattoon High School. Police say a teacher grabbed the boy's arm as he fired at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student.

Prosecutor Brian Bower says he can ask the judge to impose an adult sentence of decades in prison if the teen doesn't successfully complete juvenile detention.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 