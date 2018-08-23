Griner, Taurasi help Mercury beat Sun 96-86

hello

Connecticut Sun forward Chiney Ogwumike loses the handle on the ball as she is defended by Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a single-elimination WNBA basketball playoff game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun guard Rachel Banham tangles with Phoenix Mercury guard Yvonne Turner (6) during the first half of a single-elimination WNBA basketball playoff game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas runs into the defense of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a single-elimination WNBA basketball playoff game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones gets a hug from Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, back to camera, as the Sun players walk off the court following their loss in a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi shoots over Connecticut Sun defenders Jasmine Thomas, obscured, and Shekinna Stricklen (40) during the second half of a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi shoots over Connecticut Sun defender Jasmine Thomas during the second half of a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas is fouled by Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half of a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury guard Briann January dives to keep he ball in play as she tangles with Connecticut Sun guard Layshia Clarendon (23) during the first half of a single-elimination WNBA basketball playoff game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) confronts Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi after being fouled during the first half of a single-elimination WNBA basketball playoff game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) gets past the defense of Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a single-game WNBA basketball playoff matchup Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Diana Taurasi has made a career of playing her best on the biggest stage.

The Phoenix star improved to 13-0 in playoff deciding games, scoring 27 points in the Mercury's 96-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Thursday in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

"If I had the answer I'd gladly tell you," Taurasi said. "A lot of it is luck. A lot of it is having great teammates. You don't do it alone in this sport. We relish these moments where it's up to you if you want to keep playing."

Brittney Griner also had 27 points, most in the second half, and keyed a 15-5 run to close the game with four points and a key block.

"(Dewanna Bonner) came to me in the locker room at halftime and told me to stop being passive," Griner said. "It kind of hit me. I started being more aggressive. Encouraging me and getting on me to go a little harder."

The Mercury will face Seattle in the conference semifinals, starting Sunday.

"Seattle is the No. 1 team in the league. Breanna Stewart has had a fantastic season," Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said. "They have a really strong five and good bench that can come in. We haven't played Seattle with the lineup we have. We know it's a five-game series. We'll focus on that first game."

Stephanie Talbot hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 94 with 4:19 left. Griner then scored four points and had a key block on Courtney Williams to give the Mercury a 92-86 lead with 1:11 left.

The game was a rematch of last season's second round contest that the Mercury won 88-83. In that game the Mercury didn't have Bonner, who was out for the season while she gave birth to twins. On Thursday night she played nearly the entire game and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Courtney Williams led the Sun with 27 points, including a four-point play in the fourth quarter.

"To come up short against the same team again is frustrating for everybody," Williams said. "We got to watch more film and get better and come back a stronger team."