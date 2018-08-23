 
Illinois

Peoria museum files claim for hotel mural ownership

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/23/2018 11:08 AM
PEORIA, Ill. -- A central Illinois museum wants to make sure that a historic mural stays in Peoria as the auction of the Marriott Pere Marquette and neighboring Courtyard by Marriott approaches next month.

The Journal Star reports that the Peoria Riverfront Museum filed a claim in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in July indicating ownership of the mural in the hotel lobby depicting the landing of the Marquette and Louis Joliet expedition in 1673 in what would later be Peoria.

Museum CEO John Morris says the museum wants to continue keeping the mural public, calling it a "cultural asset to the community."

The piece was created by George Matthews Harding, a painter and muralist from the 1920s whose work is showcased in hotels in New York City and other East Coast locations.

