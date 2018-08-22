 
Ex-Illinois congressman Schock wants corruption trial moved

 
URBANA, Ill. -- Former Illinois congressman Aaron Schock is seeking to move his corruption trial from a federal court in Urbana to Peoria.

Schock's attorneys argue in a motion filed in U.S. District Court that because a number of the allegations occurred in Peoria the trial should be held in that city.

It's the second time Schock's attorneys have sought to move his case to Peoria. Before recusing herself from the case, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, who sits in Springfield, said no to a move to Peoria.

Schock, a Peoria Republican, resigned in 2015 and was indicted on allegations of misusing funds in 2016.

The removal of U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce from Schock's case was announced Friday after the discovery of an email exchange between the judge and a member of the U.S. attorney's office. Bruce commented on and joked about one of his trials in progress at the time.

