 
Chicago

Defense says witnesses pressured in Chicago teen's death

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/22/2018 3:01 PM
hello

CHICAGO -- The defense lawyer for one of the men charged in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago honor student has argued to jurors that many prosecution witnesses were unreliable because of police pressure.

Jurors in the trial of Kenneth Williams began deliberations Wednesday following closing arguments from attorneys. Prosecutors say Williams was the getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton's shooting, just days after she performed with her high school band for President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.

Defense lawyer Matthew McQuaid says two witnesses who told investigators that they had heard Williams confess to taking part in the shooting did so to leave the police station.

Those witnesses backed off implicating Williams during testimony last week.

A separate jury is hearing the trial of the alleged gunman, Michaeil Ward.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 