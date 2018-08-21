 
Chicago

Chicago police: Man dies after falling onto CTA tracks

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2018 7:17 AM
hello

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say a man died overnight when he fell onto Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the city's north side Fullerton stop.

Police say the man, who hasn't been identified, fell off the CTA platform onto the tracks about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


The Chicago Tribune reports that police say his death was being investigated as accidental. No further information was immediately released.

Brianna Leafe and Stella Miller tell the newspaper they had climbed the steps to the Fullerton station's elevated train platform when they saw a man face-down on the electrified tracks and another man yelling at him to get up.

Miller ran to get a CTA attendant, who shut down the electricity and found that the man wasn't breathing.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 