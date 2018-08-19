 
Pro Sports

Aguero scores hat trick, Man City beats Huddersfield 6-1

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/19/2018 9:29 AM
hello
  • Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

    Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Associated Press

  • Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with David Silva, left, and Benjamin Mendy during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

    Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with David Silva, left, and Benjamin Mendy during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, with one of the goals set up by his own goalkeeper, as Manchester City turned on the style in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

High up on the highlight reel in the latest exhibition by City was a 70-meter pass from goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from his own penalty area that found Aguero running behind Huddersfield's high line.

Aguero cut inside and chipped Huddersfield's stranded 'keeper Ben Hamer, setting City on its way to its second straight win to open the season. With eight goals already, it's an ominous start by the defending champions.

City's other scorers were Gabriel Jesus, who started up front alongside Aguero in a 3-5-2 formation, and long-serving playmaker David Silva, who curled in a delightful free kick. A miserable afternoon at Etihad Stadium for Huddersfield was wrapped up by Terence Kongolo's 84th-minute own-goal.

It was Aguero's ninth Premier League hat trick, bettered only by Alan Shearer's 11.

City began its title defense by beating Arsenal 2-0 away last weekend.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 