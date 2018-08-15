 
Pro Sports

Angels mourn death of P Aaron Cox, Trout's brother-in-law

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/15/2018 11:14 AM
hello

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Aaron Cox, a former Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect and the brother-in-law of Mike Trout, has died. He was 24.

The Angels disclosed no further details Wednesday in a statement issued on behalf of Trout and his wife, Jessica Cox.

Cox was a 19th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2015. He attended Millville High School in New Jersey and Gannon University.

Cox spent parts of three seasons in the Angels' system, including 11 games this season with Class-A Inland Empire. He retired from baseball earlier this summer.

Trout had been away from the Angels this week due to a personal family matter. The two-time AL MVP is on the disabled list with an injured right wrist.

___

More AP baseball:Â https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball andÂ https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 