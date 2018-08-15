Diamond won't let Parkinson's slow him down, talks new DVD

hello

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Neil Diamond performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Diamond's latest "Hot August Night III," releases on Friday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Neil Diamond may have retired from the road due to Parkinson's disease, but he said he's working hard to get back onstage.

He tells The Associated Press that he's "doing pretty well. I'm active. I take my meds. I do my workouts. I'm in pretty good shape."

The 77-year-old canceled concerts when he announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in January. Still, fans will be able to see the icon perform with "Hot August Night Ill," a live concert CD/DVD chronicling his return to Los Angeles' Greek Theatre in August 2012. It's out Friday.

The two-hour-plus performance celebrated the 40th anniversary of his original "Hot August Night" live album, also recorded at the Greek in 1972.

He says the performance "brings back memories - very deep, loving and warm memories."