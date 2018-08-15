Grains lower, livestock higher
Updated 8/15/2018 2:46 PM
Wheat for Sept. fell 9.50 cents at 5.3225 a bushel; Sept. corn was down .75 cent at 3.6150 a bushel; Sept. oats lost 10.50 cents at $2.4975 bushel; while Sep. soybeans dropped 10.75 cents at $8.5750 a bushel.
Beef was and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.0832 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .13 cent at 1.4905 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained .62 cent at $.5247 a pound.
