Jury to be selected for 2nd man in death of Chicago student

hello

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2013, file photo, a mourner holds up a funeral program for Hadiya Pendleton, outside the Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church during the funeral service. Jury selection begins Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in the trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting in January 2013 of Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities. Associated Press

This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charged in the January 2013 fatal shooting of 15-year-old student Hadiya Pendleton just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of a second man charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.

Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama's Chicago home when she was shot in January 2013.

On Friday, a seven-man, five-woman jury as well as two alternates was selected to decide the fate of alleged getaway driver Kenneth Williams.

A separate jury will be picked Monday for alleged gunman Micheail Ward. Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday.

Presiding Judge Nicholas Ford is allowing cameras in the courtroom. However, only audio will be allowed of what may be some of the most emotional testimony.