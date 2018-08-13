Grains lower, livestock mixed
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery fell 29.9 cents at $5.3910 bushel; Sept. corn was down 11.8 cents at $3.5540 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 5.2 cents at $2.592 bushel while Aug. soybeans dropped 33.2 cents at 8.4940 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was down .68 cent at $1.0717 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .25 cent at $1.4952 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .4 cent at .5560 a pound.
