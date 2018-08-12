Brazil great Ronaldo hopes to leave hospital on Monday

Brazil great Ronaldo says he has been hospitalized in Ibiza since Friday because of flu.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, said on social media that "everything is under control now" and that he expects to return home on Monday.

Ronaldo won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the striker scoring eight goals at the tournament to take the Golden Boot. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played briefly at Barcelona and at Real Madrid between 2002 and 2007.

He retired from football in 2011 at Brazil's Corinthians.

He owns a football marketing agency in Brazil and occasionally works as a pundit at TV Globo.