Tajouri-Shradi scores 2 goals, NYC FC beats Toronto 3-2
Updated 8/12/2018 6:53 PM
TORONTO -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored his second goal of the game in the 88th minute to give New York City FC a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday.
The New York City attacker drove a left-footed volley past diving goalkeeper Alex Bono's for his 10th goal of the season. David Villa also scored for New York City (14-5-5).
Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez scored for Toronto (6-12-5). The defending MLS Cup champions lost Jozy Altidore to a red card 11 minutes into the match. He was sent off for kicking New York defender Alexander Callens, leaving the striker facing at least a one-match ban for next weekend's trip to San Jose. The loss ended Toronto's all-competitions unbeaten streak at six.
