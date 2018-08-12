Tajouri-Shradi scores 2 goals, NYC FC beats Toronto 3-2

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) reacts during a call by the referee in first-half MLS soccer game action against New York City FC in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez, right, looks for an opening past New York City FC midfielder Ebenezer Ofori (12) during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored his second goal of the game in the 88th minute to give New York City FC a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday.

The New York City attacker drove a left-footed volley past diving goalkeeper Alex Bono's for his 10th goal of the season. David Villa also scored for New York City (14-5-5).

Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez scored for Toronto (6-12-5). The defending MLS Cup champions lost Jozy Altidore to a red card 11 minutes into the match. He was sent off for kicking New York defender Alexander Callens, leaving the striker facing at least a one-match ban for next weekend's trip to San Jose. The loss ended Toronto's all-competitions unbeaten streak at six.