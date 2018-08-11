Watford beats Brighton 2-0 in EPL with Pereyra double

Watford's Roberto Pereyra, front, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Bernardo during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in London, England, Saturday Aug. 11, 2018. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert, front, battles with Watford's Etienne Capoue and Jose Holebas, right, during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in London, England, Saturday Aug. 11, 2018. (Nigel French/PA via AP) Associated Press

WATFORD, England -- Roberto Pereyra began the season with a double as Watford beat Brighton 2-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentine midfielder scored with a volley and a curling shot as Brighton, which spent more than $70 million on 10 new players in the offseason, started disappointingly.

Watford was on top for most of the game and broke through in the 35th minute when Pereyra was unmarked and met Jose Holebas' corner with an impressive volley.

Pereyra took advantage of more poor defending from Brighton soon after halftime when he was again set up by Holebas. He collected a pass and drifted past new Brighton signing Bernardo before curling his shot past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from a tight angle.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton used two of his other new players off the bench, Yves Bissouma and club-record buy Alireza Jahanbakhsh, but they couldn't inspire a comeback for a club which had the worst away record in the Premier League last season.

Watford was largely frustrated in the transfer market over the summer and the only new man in its lineup was goalkeeper Ben Foster, who rejoined the club from relegated West Bromwich Albion.

