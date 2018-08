Picault, Elliott lead Union past Revolution, 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Fabrice-Jean Picault scored on a penalty kick and Jack Elliott had his first multi-goal game to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night.

Picault converted from the spot in the 76th minute, after New England's Antonio Delamea was called for a hand ball in the area, to give Philadelphia (9-11-3) a 3-2 lead.

Elliott, a 22-year-old defender who came in with one career goal, opened the scoring in the 14th minute. He made it 2-0from point-blank range in the 24th.

New England's Andrew Farrell first-timed a left-footer in the opening seconds of the second half to make it 2-1, and Wilfried Zahibo's header tied it a 2 in the 64th.

New England (7-8-8) is winless in its last six games.

RAPIDS 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Nana Boateng scored his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute lift Colorado past 10-man San Jose.

Boateng took Edgar Castillo's short pass and found some room in the penalty area before cutting back a shot that skipped though two defenders and outside the reach of the goalkeeper.

Shea Salinas was sent off in the 88th minute for throwing a reactive elbow that hit Dillon Serna in the face. Serna was given a yellow card for the instigating foul against Salinas.

Tommy Smith opened the scoring for Colorado (6-12-5) in the 24th minute. Magnus Eriksson converted a penalty for San Jose (3-13-7) in the 58th minute.

RED BULLS 1, FIRE 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Bradley Wright-Phillips scored and Luis Robles had his eighth shutout of the season in New York's victory over Chicago.

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Daniel Royer stole a pass from Chicago's Dax McCarty at the top corner of the area and tapped it to Wright-Phillips for the finish with the outside of his right foot. He has 15 goals this season.

The Red Bulls (15-6-2) have won five of their last six. Chicago (6-14-5) has lost seven in a row.

CREW 1, DYNAMO 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gyasi Zardes scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Columbus beat Houston.

Zardes chest-trapped Harrison Afful's diagonal ball off the first bounce and volleyed it past goalkeeper Joe Willis for his 14th goal of the season.

Zack Steffen made five saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

Columbus (11-7-6) has won three in a row. Houston (7-10-6) is winless in its last six matches, including four consecutive losses.